One of the biggest meat producers, Tyson Foods, invests in plant-based startup Beyond Meat

Talk about cannibalizing your own product. Tyson Foods—one of the country’s biggest meat producers—is investing in Beyond Meat, which uses soy, peas, and amaranth to create fake meat products. Terms were not disclosed, but it’s enough for Tyson to own 5% of the company. It’s the first known investment by a traditional meat producer in a plant-based company, Michele Simon, the executive director of the Plant Based Foods Association, told the New York Times.
