Elon Musk fires back at coal kingpin who called Tesla a fraud

Don’t talk smack about Elon Musk’s pride and joy. Earlier this week, Robert Murray, the CEO of coal mining giant Murray Energy, called Tesla a fraud and claimed that the electric carmaker couldn’t survive without government subsidies. This morning, Musk fired back, noting government support for the coal industry, and recommended that both of their industries get rid of subsidies in the future. Murray’s furor was probably aroused by Musk’s support for a carbon tax, which could do permanent damage to the coal industry.