There’s a GoFundMe to help Ken Bone buy a new suit

Ken Bone, debate questioner extraordinaire and America’s newest folk hero, admitted during an interview with CNN today that the reason he wore his trademark red sweater to last night’s debate was because he split the seat of his pants “wide open.” Now someone has launched a GoFundMe campaign seeking $1,000 to help Bone buy some fancy new threads. The campaign organizer swears all proceeds will be “donated to Ken,” and any additional funds will be donated to an energy-based nonprofit of Ken’s choosing. Still, this is GoFundMe, so give at your own risk.