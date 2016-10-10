Ready to quit Yahoo Mail? Good luck with that

Following news of a massive data breach last month, Yahoo users would be forgiven if they were currently shopping around for a different email provider. But wait—there’s this pesky business of not being able to redirect incoming mail. As AP reported today, Yahoo apparently disabled its email-forwarding feature at the beginning of this month , a move many users reported as suspiciously timed given the slew of bad news around Yahoo lately.

Email forwarding allows users to redirect mail to a new address, something a lot of Yahoo users probably want to do right now. Yahoo told the AP the feature was disabled “temporarily” as the company worked to improve it.

Read more from the AP here.