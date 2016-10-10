Facebook’s new Workplace product is cheaper than Slack

Facebook just launched a new product for workplace communications and it’s called… Workplace. Like Slack, it provides coworkers with a forum for group discussions, voice, and video calling, and a chat feature. It looks a lot like Facebook, though it works separately from personal Facebook accounts.

At launch, the company has set prices that undercut its popular competitor: Workplace costs between $1 and $3 per employee (depending on the size of the company), whereas Slack’s premium versions cost $6.65 per user or $12.50 per user (Slack also offers a free version of its product, which archives up to 10,000 messages).