Maybe people are getting tired of these debates

Or maybe they just like football. Either way, last night’s town-hall brawl between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton saw a huge drop-off in viewership compared to the first debate two weeks ago. CNN’s Brian Stelter reported early numbers showing about 66 million people tuned in across the major networks that aired the event. That’s about 21% fewer than the record 84 million who tuned in the first time around.
As CNN points out, the debate faced stiff competition from Sunday Night Football but likely struggled with election fatigue as well. Nielsen has official numbers coming later today. If the figure holds up, it would place yesterday’s event just behind the 1992 debate between Bill Clinton, George Bush, and Ross Perot in the annals of presidential debate ratings.