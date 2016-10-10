advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

WATCH: This was probably the most troubling comment made in last night’s debate

By lukedelahanty1 minute Read

The second presidential debate contained a slew of troubling moments for both sides. Among the most disturbing, existentially speaking, was a comment that Donald Trump made about Hillary Clinton that if realized would threaten the balance of power within the American democracy. Disagree? Let us know what you’re most concerned about on Twitter.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life