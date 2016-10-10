WikiLeaks just released those Hillary Clinton paid speech excerpts in a “handy” Kindle format

If it’s too difficult to read on your smartphone or iPad the Hillary Clinton paid speech excerpts published on Friday, WikiLeaks just made it easier than ever by putting them in a “handy” Kindle format, per a tweet from the group. The excerpts of some of the speeches to Wall Street banks, for which she received a total of $3 million after leaving the State Department, come from the dump of more than 2,000 emails of John Podesta, Clinton’s campaign manager.
