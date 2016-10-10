Hungary’s largest progressive newspaper abruptly shut down, and free-press advocates are worried

Népszabadság, an opposition newspaper, abruptly closed operations in Budapest over the weekend, prompting concerns that Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orban, played a hand in the shutdown. The paper, which had been in print for six decades, was a fierce critic of the prime minister’s and had opposed the anti-refugee referendum that Orban was championing before it failed to pass earlier this weekend.
The paper’s parent company said the closure was the result of poor circulation and part of a companywide reorganization. Still, the European Union said it is monitoring the situation closely, Bloomberg reports.