Morning intel: Samsung pulls the plug on the Galaxy Note 7, Elon Musk teases Tesla launch on October 17

• During last night’s debate, Donald Trump complained that Hillary Clinton was granted more speaking time and that he was being cut off by the moderators. Not true: The final speaking time count was 40 minutes and 10 seconds for Trump and 39 minutes and 5 seconds for Clinton. That said, the moderators did give Clinton a pass on her half-baked response to a question about her Wall Street speeches. Catch up on the top social moments of the debate, which included Trump’s dismissal of running mate Mike Pence’s views on Aleppo and his comment that Clinton would be in jail if he was in charge of the justice system. Also trending: #MuslimsReportStuff.
• As Hurricane Matthew made its way to North Carolina and Virginia on Sunday, it was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. The U.S. death toll is now at least 17, but the storm’s impact on Haiti was far more severe, reportedly resulting in 1,000 deaths.
• After multiple reports that even replacement versions of the Galaxy Note 7 have exploded, Samsung has reportedly opted to halt production of the phone altogether.
• True to form, Elon Musk revealed on Twitter that Tesla is unveiling a new, “unexpected” product on October 17 and will introduce yet another product in tandem with SolarCity on October 28.
• Ex-Twitter VP Rishi Garg is joining venture capital firm Mayfield as an investing partner. One of the acquisitions Garg helped secure at Twitter was that of Periscope, a deal that cost almost $100 million.