Morning intel: Samsung pulls the plug on the Galaxy Note 7, Elon Musk teases Tesla launch on October 17

• As Hurricane Matthew made its way to North Carolina and Virginia on Sunday, it was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. The U.S. death toll is now at least 17, but the storm’s impact on Haiti was far more severe, reportedly resulting in 1,000 deaths.

• After multiple reports that even replacement versions of the Galaxy Note 7 have exploded, Samsung has reportedly opted to halt production of the phone altogether.

• True to form, Elon Musk revealed on Twitter that Tesla is unveiling a new, “unexpected” product on October 17 and will introduce yet another product in tandem with SolarCity on October 28.

• Ex-Twitter VP Rishi Garg is joining venture capital firm Mayfield as an investing partner. One of the acquisitions Garg helped secure at Twitter was that of Periscope, a deal that cost almost $100 million.