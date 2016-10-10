advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Trump’s suggestion that Muslims report what they see inspires #MuslimsReportStuff hashtag

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Just minutes after Donald Trump suggested during last night’s debate that Muslims “come in and report when they see something going on” and that “when they see hatred going on, they have to report it,” his comments inspired a new hashtag, #MuslimsReportStuff, which quickly went viral. One of the first tweets, by Moustafa Bayoumi who wrote, “I’m a Muslim, and I would like to report a crazy man threatening a woman on a stage in Missouri,” was the most RT’d tweet of the debate.

Other tweets highlighted the profiling of Muslims, especially in the wake of attacks by white supremacists and other non-Muslims:

And others showed off their comedic skills:

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life