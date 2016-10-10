Trump’s suggestion that Muslims report what they see inspires #MuslimsReportStuff hashtag

Just minutes after Donald Trump suggested during last night’s debate that Muslims “come in and report when they see something going on” and that “when they see hatred going on, they have to report it,” his comments inspired a new hashtag, #MuslimsReportStuff, which quickly went viral. One of the first tweets, by Moustafa Bayoumi who wrote, “I’m a Muslim, and I would like to report a crazy man threatening a woman on a stage in Missouri,” was the most RT’d tweet of the debate.

I’m a Muslim, and I would like to report a crazy man threatening a woman on a stage in Missouri. #debate — Moustafa Bayoumi (@BayoumiMoustafa) October 10, 2016

Other tweets highlighted the profiling of Muslims, especially in the wake of attacks by white supremacists and other non-Muslims:

I saw armed jihadists curse the US gov & swear they’d fight to the death but turned out they were white supremacists. #MuslimsReportStuff — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) October 10, 2016

And others showed off their comedic skills: