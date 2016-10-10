Ten years after “colony collapse disorder,” bees are thriving

The recent announcement that bees had been added to the endangered species list depressed a lot of nature lovers. But the Washington Post points out that the designation only applied to an obscure species in Hawaii and that, overall, bees are actually thriving, according to the USDA. There were 2.66 million commercial bee colonies in the U.S. in 2015, a slight decrease from 2.74 million in 2014 (which was the highest number in two decades), but the number is “still significantly higher” than in 2006, when the mass die-offs referred to as “colony collapse disorder” first caused a panic.