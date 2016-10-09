advertisement
These are the top social moments of the debate

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Immediately after the debate, Facebook and Twitter shared some statistics on the most viral moments of the face-off. 

On Facebook, the most social moments were:

• Trump dismisses his running mate: He and I haven’t spoken. And I disagree.”

• Trump responds to Clinton saying it’s good someone like him isn’t in charge of the law: “Because you’d be in jail.”

• Trump: “No, I’m a gentleman, Hillary. Go ahead.”

And this was the top RT’d tweet during the debate, according to Twitter Government:

 

