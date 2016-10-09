These are the top social moments of the debate

Immediately after the debate, Facebook and Twitter shared some statistics on the most viral moments of the face-off.

On Facebook, the most social moments were:

• Trump dismisses his running mate: He and I haven’t spoken. And I disagree.”

• Trump responds to Clinton saying it’s good someone like him isn’t in charge of the law: “Because you’d be in jail.”

• Trump: “No, I’m a gentleman, Hillary. Go ahead.”

And this was the top RT’d tweet during the debate, according to Twitter Government: