Trump “disagrees” with running mate Pence on Aleppo

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

Perhaps another first in Donald Trump’s historic run for the presidency: During a debate on national television he publicly disagreed with running mate Mike Pence on a major foreign policy issue—Syria and its war-torn city of Aleppo. 

“We haven’t spoken and I disagree,” Trump said after debate moderator Martha Raddatz pointed out that Pence believes the U.S. should answer Russian support for the Syrian regime by attacking Assad’s forces. Here’s the footage:

Trump then said Aleppo has “basically fallen.” (It hasn’t.)

Pence didn’t seem to take offense at being thrown under the bus on live television:

