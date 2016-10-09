Trump “disagrees” with running mate Pence on Aleppo

Perhaps another first in Donald Trump’s historic run for the presidency: During a debate on national television he publicly disagreed with running mate Mike Pence on a major foreign policy issue—Syria and its war-torn city of Aleppo.

“We haven’t spoken and I disagree,” Trump said after debate moderator Martha Raddatz pointed out that Pence believes the U.S. should answer Russian support for the Syrian regime by attacking Assad’s forces. Here’s the footage:

.@realDonaldTrump disagrees with running mate @mike_pence on Syria: "He and I haven’t spoken and I disagree." https://t.co/wbl2EQCgca — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 10, 2016

Trump then said Aleppo has “basically fallen.” (It hasn’t.)

Pence didn’t seem to take offense at being thrown under the bus on live television: