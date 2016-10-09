Trump threatens special prosecutor for Clinton: “Because you’d be in jail.”

After a heated exchange over Hillary Clinton’s private email server, with Donald Trump demanding that she apologize for deleting 33,000 emails and missing emails, he said he would appoint a special prosecutor to look into the controversy:

“So we’re going to get a special prosecutor, and we’re going to look into it, because you know what? People have been—their lives have been destroyed for doing one-fifth of what you’ve done. And it’s a disgrace. And honestly, you ought to be ashamed of yourself.”

When Clinton replied that she’s glad that the American should be glad that Trump is not in charge of the justice system, he shot back: “Because you’d be in jail.”