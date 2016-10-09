Trump goes after Clinton’s “public/private” quote from leaked emails, Clinton evades

However tonight’s brawl of a presidential debate is judged in the morning, Hillary Clinton certainly had at least one vulnerable moment: When Donald Trump quoted her recently leaked emails, in which she said that she has “both a public and a private position” on Wall Street reform policies.

This moment must have been anticipated by Clinton’s team. Their plan? To have her say she was paraphrasing a movie about Abraham Lincoln (a claim Trump was quick to mock) and then move on to accuse the Russians of hacking her emails in an effort to aid Trump in the election. Clinton’s response seemed to dodge the question, and the immediate reaction on Twitter was not sympathetic to her. Surprisingly, the debate moderators did not follow up and press her harder to explain her comments.