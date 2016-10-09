Report: Samsung has temporarily halted production of the Galaxy Note 7 after five replacement devices exploded

The nightmare gets worse. After new reports that batteries in Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones have continued to melt down or explode, Korea’s Yonhap News Agency cites unnamed sources saying the Korean company has now stopped production of the devices entirely, if temporarily.

Five Note 7s that were replaced as part of a global recall have now reportedly exploded. The latest happened over the weekend in Texas, the Verge reports.

Earlier today, reports emerged that both AT&T and T-Mobile have announced that they will no longer distribute replacement Note 7 phones.