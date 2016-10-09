Even though U.S. government has concluded that Russia was behind hacks of DNC, Trump says it’s still not clear  

During the debate, Donald Trump refuted Hillary Clinton’s claims that Russia was behind hacks of the DNC and other political organizations: “She doesn’t know if it’s the Russians.”

But the Obama administration just this week concluded that “Russia’s senior-most officials” ordered hackers to break into the computer networks of American political organizations in order “to interfere with the U.S. election process,” intelligence and security agencies said in a joint statement Friday.

Trump also claimed that, contrary to recent reports, “I have no loans with Russia. You can go to the United States government and they would probably tell you that.”