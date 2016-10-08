Trump’s lewd comments controversy: The latest updates

The presidential race has been in upheaval since Donald Trump’s hot-mic moment in 2005, making lewd comments and boasting about groping women, was revealed yesterday afternoon. Here are the latest developments:

• Trump told the Washington Post that he will “never” drop out of the race. “I’d never withdraw. I’ve never withdrawn in my life. No, I’m not quitting. I have tremendous support.” He also told the Wall Street Journal there is “zero chance I’ll quit.”

• Vice-presidential nominee Mike Pence decided not to appear at a rally today with House Speaker Paul Ryan, who had disinvited Trump in the wake of the scandal.

• A growing number of Republicans are withdrawing their endorsement of Trump: Senator Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire, Senator Mike Crapo of Idaho, former presidential candidate Carly Fiorina, Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah, Rep. Martha Roby of Alabama, Utah’s Republican Governor Gary Herbert, and Rep. Barbara Comstock of Virginia, among others. Sen. Mike Lee, a longtime critic of Trump, even uploaded a Facebook video in which he urges Trump to withdraw from the race:

• Other prominent Republicans, including Ralph Reed, head of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, and Tony Perkins, head of the conservative Family Research Council, both said they will continue to support Trump.

• And Pence issued the following statement to say that he was “offended by Trump’s “words and actions” and that he’s praying for his family. But he adds that he’s looking forward to tomorrow night’s big debate when Trump has the “opportunity” to “show what is in his heart.”