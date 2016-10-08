Trump issues midnight apology video for groping comments, then accuses Bill Clinton of “abusing women”

Shortly after midnight on Friday, Donald Trump released a video in which he apologized for his lewd comments about women caught on a hot mic while talking to Billy Bush of “Access Hollywood.” The crude banter dropped like a bombshell amid this final month of the presidential campaign and Trump was roundly condemned by political figures on both sides of the aisle.

In his apology video, Trump stares straight at the camera and reads off a script: “Anyone who knows me knows these words don’t reflect who I am. I said it, I was wrong, and I apologize.”

Then he goes on to describe how he’s met grieving mothers and laid-off workers in his travels around the country, calling the scandal “nothing more than a distraction from the important issues we’re facing today.”

And, of course, Trump ends by trying to distinguish his words from the actions of others, referencing the Clintons, accusing Bill Clinton of “abusing women” and Hillary Clinton has “bullied, attacked, shamed, and intimidated his victims.”