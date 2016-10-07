advertisement
Donald Trump caught on tape boasting about groping women

By Emily Price1 minute Read

Presidential candidate Donald Trump is once again in the spotlight for making lewd comments about women. A tape released today by the Washington Post captured a private conversation between Trump and Billy Bush of Access Hollywood while Trump was on the way to film a cameo on the set of the soap opera Days of our Lives in 2005. In the tape, Trump talks about making moves on a married woman, and kissing and groping women without their consent.

“And when you’re a star they let you do it,” Trump says in the tape, among other lewd comments. “You can do anything … Grab them by the p—y”

Trump has recently started to make Bill Clinton‘s infidelity a campaign issue. Trump was married to Melania at the time of the recording. The Trump camp issued a statement on the conversation, calling it “locker room banter” and going on to say, “Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course”

