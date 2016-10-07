Donald Trump caught on tape boasting about groping women

Presidential candidate Donald Trump is once again in the spotlight for making lewd comments about women. A tape released today by the Washington Post captured a private conversation between Trump and Billy Bush of Access Hollywood while Trump was on the way to film a cameo on the set of the soap opera Days of our Lives in 2005. In the tape, Trump talks about making moves on a married woman, and kissing and groping women without their consent.

“And when you’re a star they let you do it,” Trump says in the tape, among other lewd comments. “You can do anything … Grab them by the p—y”

Trump has recently started to make Bill Clinton‘s infidelity a campaign issue. Trump was married to Melania at the time of the recording. The Trump camp issued a statement on the conversation, calling it “locker room banter” and going on to say, “Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course”