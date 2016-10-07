Bumble bans mirror selfies and underwear pics in dating profiles

Internet dating can get weird fast and Bumble has built a business around trying to make things more civilized. Lately, it’s been focused on people’s profile photos: First, the dating app started requiring its users to verify their identities by snapping a selfie. Now, it’s banning certain types of profile pics outright.

From here on out, Bumble users are not allowed to use mirror selfies, photos of themselves in their underwear, or even shots of them wearing a bathing suit indoors (outside is fine). According to Bumble, mirror selfies are the images most likely to inspire somebody to swipe left (as in, “no thanks”) and, remarkably, 86% of people who are reported for abuse include mirror selfies in their profiles. Not for long, though.