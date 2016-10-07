Afternoon intel: Hurricane Matthew kills 840 in Haiti, Marissa Mayer accused of discrimination toward men 

• As Hurricane Matthew heads toward Florida’s Atlantic coast , it leaves devastation in its wake. Reuters reports the death toll in Haiti is already past 840.

• Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer has been accused of discriminating against male employees by replacing them with female ones, according to a lawsuit filed by former Yahoo editor Scott Ard.

• The U.S. has finally made formal accusations against Russia for allegedly hacking into Democratic Party organizations.

• HBO has released episode 2 of Westworld two days early in an effort to avoid a ratings slump that might come on Sunday as the next presidential debate airs during the same time slot. It’s available on HBO GO, HBO Now, and HBO On Demand, so here are your Friday night plans.