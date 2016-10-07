FAA: Get your drones the hell away from Hurricane Matthew

In case you hadn’t heard, hurricanes are seriously dangerous. And Matthew is one of the worst in years.

So while scientists and government researchers fly planes near and even into hurricanes, the feds have issued a stern warning to drone owners: Really, don’t even think about trying to fly anywhere near disaster recovery efforts. If you do, you’ll be facing fines of as much as $32,140. And they might try to throw you in jail.

There is an exception: If you get permission, you can fly. Otherwise, really: no.