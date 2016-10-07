Trump’s new telecom adviser is a net neutrality foe whose studies were funded by Verizon

Donald Trump’s transition team is picking Jeffrey Eisenach, a foe of net neutrality and advocate for less regulation, as its point man on telecom issues, sources tell Politico‘s Tony Romm. The longtime scholar was the subject of a lengthy New York Times story that revealed much of his writing on net neutrality and other issues was funded by telecom giants like Verizon and AT&T. He hasn’t always been a friend of industry, vigorously calling for Microsoft to be punished amid the government’s antitrust probe of the company in the 1990s.
This morning, key members of Trump’s transition team met with tech industry groups like the Internet Association and reps from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Lyft, and Uber for an off-the-record discussion of regulatory issues. Politico notes that the campaign expressed no interest in formulating a tech platform (as Hillary Clinton did back in June) and asked the industry to recommend people worth appointing to federal agencies and regulations they’d like to roll back.