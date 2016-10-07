Trump’s new telecom adviser is a net neutrality foe whose studies were funded by Verizon

Donald Trump’s transition team is picking Jeffrey Eisenach, a foe of net neutrality and advocate for less regulation, as its point man on telecom issues, sources tell Politico‘s Tony Romm. The longtime scholar was the subject of a lengthy New York Times story that revealed much of his writing on net neutrality and other issues was funded by telecom giants like Verizon and AT&T. He hasn’t always been a friend of industry, vigorously calling for Microsoft to be punished amid the government’s antitrust probe of the company in the 1990s.