Reed Hastings is mad that movie theater owners think cinema should be shown in cinemas

The Netflix CEO apparently had some harsh words for theater owners at the New Yorker festival today. In a panel discussion, Reed Hastings accused movie theaters of “strangling the movie business” by refusing to innovate , Fortune reports . Hastings added that he would like to experiment with direct-to-consumer distribution methods for movies but fears backlash from cinema owners who benefit from distribution windows.

Last year, theater chains revolted over Netflix’s Beasts of No Nation because the film did not adhere to the traditional 90-day window. The critically acclaimed movie was also notably snubbed at Oscar time.

All of this raises interesting philosophical questions about what a movie actually is. If there’s no theater, is it still cinema?

[Photo: Mondileinchen via Wikimedia Commons]