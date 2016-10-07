Marissa Mayer is being accused of discriminating against male employees at Yahoo

As if Yahoo didn’t have enough problems, now its CEO is being accused of leading an effort to expunge the company of male employees. The Mercury News reported today that Scott Ard, an editor who worked for Yahoo for three and a half years, says he was wrongfully terminated from the company in 2015 as part of a performance-rating system designed to accommodate the personal biases of company management. As a result, Ard says he and other male employees were unjustly fired. Ard claims Marissa Mayer, who took the reins at Yahoo in 2012, encouraged the systematic bias. The suit also names two other executives: Kathy Savitt and Megan Liberman.
