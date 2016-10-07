advertisement
Airbnb is offering free housing to people displaced by Hurricane Matthew

By Pavithra Mohan


Airbnb has activated its disaster response tool to help accommodate people in affected areas of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina who have evacuated their homes due to Hurricane Matthew. This is made possible by hosts willing to open their homes up for free; in fact, Airbnb was inspired to start the service after seeing hosts offer shelter free of charge during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. 

