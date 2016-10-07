No one is safe from Comcast’s data caps

Remember the good old days when Comcast’s usage-based pricing scheme for high-speed internet was limited to a small number of markets? It was too good to last. Starting next month, the Philly cable giant will roll out data caps to more customers, bringing the total to 18 states or about double the current number of markets , Ars Technica reports . The plan will subject broadband customers who use more than 1 terabyte of monthly data to an additional $10 charge. Conversely, customers can pay $50 and get unlimited data.

Comcast has maintained that few customers ever reach the threshold, but consumer advocates worry that will change as online video consumption grows. The practice of charging for extra data is seen by net neutrality advocates as setting a bad precedent.

Ars Technica has more on this here.

[Photo: Flickr user Mike Mozart]