Trump’s debate prep includes scorning the need for debate prep

Do you really think that Hillary Clinton is debate-prepping for three or four days? It’s not debate prep. She’s resting, she’s resting. She’s resting and I want to be with the American people.

For Trump, just casually “be[ing] with the American people” involved fielding questions from them while standing in front of a floor timer set to two minutes–coincidentally the same length of time he and Clinton will have to answer questions on Sunday night.

Here’s the clock Trump used tonight to time his answers at NH town hall he says wasn’t debate practice pic.twitter.com/chYqVGUJI1 — Reid J. Epstein (@reidepstein) October 7, 2016

In case Trump changes his mind in the next couple of days and does decide to brush up, these are a few things he (and Clinton) might want to work on.