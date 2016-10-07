advertisement
Trump’s debate prep includes scorning the need for debate prep

By Rich Bellis1 minute Read

Donald Trump hosted a town hall–style forum in New Hampshire last night that he insisted had “nothing to do” with next Sunday’s town hall–style debate against Hillary Clinton. CNN reports that he asked the small crowd:

Do you really think that Hillary Clinton is debate-prepping for three or four days? It’s not debate prep. She’s resting, she’s resting. She’s resting and I want to be with the American people.

For Trump, just casually “be[ing] with the American people” involved fielding questions from them while standing in front of a floor timer set to two minutes–coincidentally the same length of time he and Clinton will have to answer questions on Sunday night.

In case Trump changes his mind in the next couple of days and does decide to brush up, these are a few things he (and Clinton) might want to work on.  

