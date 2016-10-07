Hurricane Matthew hits Florida: the latest updates

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The National Weather Service is saying that Hurricane Matthew, which is currently barreling across the coast of Florida, is “unlike any hurricane in the modern era.” President Obama has declared a state of emergency in the state, and Florida Gov. Rick Scott warned that “this (storm) will kill you.” Here are the latest updates on the storm:

• It’s been downgraded from Category 4 to a Category 3 storm, which is the third-highest hurricane classification category on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale, indicating maximum sustained winds of 110-130 mph.

• So far, it has left at least 280 deaths in its wake as it surged through the Caribbean yesterday.

• The storm’s outer eye wall is approaching NASA’s facilities at Cape Canaveral and the government’s nearby next-generation weather satellite.

• In the largest mandatory evacuation since Hurricane Sandy hit the East Coast in 2012, more than 2 million people were urged to leave their homes in coastal Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina as the storm approached.