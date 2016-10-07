advertisement
MadeByGoogle pop-up shop coming to lower Manhattan in two weeks

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

To show off all the new devices it unveiled this week, including the two Pixel phones and Google Home, Google is opening a pop-up shop on 96 Spring Street in Lower Manhattan on October 20. Obviously, the search giant is hoping to replicate some of Apple’s success with retail, and it wasn’t dissuaded by its experience a few years ago when it opened a series of stores around the world to promote Google Glass.

