Report: Verizon wants a $1 billion discount on $4.8 billion Yahoo sale price

The New York Post cites unnamed sources saying that Tim Armstrong , who is managing the deal from the Verizon side, wants to know if his company can either get a big price break or get out of the deal entirely.

This comes after revelations last week that hackers stole names and passwords for 500 million accounts from Yahoo servers in 2014, and reports this week that a secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court ordered Yahoo to scan emails for terrorist signatures, and Yahoo complied.

Verizon bought Yahoo for a low price and hopes to combine it with AOL to create an ad network large enough to compete with Google and Facebook.