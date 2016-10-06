Report: No Samsung execs will lose their jobs over the exploding battery fiasco

While there have been some very heated meetings about overheating batteries at Samsung headquarters, nobody on the leadership team is likely to lose their head in a management shake-up, Samsung tells Reuters. Rather, the company is trying to bring its Galaxy Note 7 recall to a close and do what it can to salvage its fourth quarter. Analysts are saying the recall could cost Samsung $5 billion this year, and an untold amount in damage to reputation.
But mobile lead DJ Koh will not be used as a sacrificial lamb to save face for consumers and investors, the Reuters report says. Koh has been at the helm of the company’s mobile business for only about a year—a year of brisk phone sales fueled by the popular Galaxy S7 line, which launched in March. Disaster struck early last month when reports began coming in that the batteries in the Galaxy Note 7, which launched in August, were overheating and exploding.