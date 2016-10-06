advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

South Africa wants to track 1% of its citizens’ health 

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

The government in South Africa wants to track the health, income, and educational achievements of 1% of its population, or half a million people, according to a report in Nature. 

If the study receives adequate funding, researchers are hoping to use the data collected over decades to track the success and/or failure of their efforts to curb such health problems as HIV, as well as chronic ailments such as diabetes. 

The government is estimating that it will set aside about $19 million for the project over the next five years. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life