South Africa wants to track 1% of its citizens’ health 

The government in South Africa wants to track the health, income, and educational achievements of 1% of its population, or half a million people, according to a report in Nature.

If the study receives adequate funding, researchers are hoping to use the data collected over decades to track the success and/or failure of their efforts to curb such health problems as HIV, as well as chronic ailments such as diabetes.

The government is estimating that it will set aside about $19 million for the project over the next five years.