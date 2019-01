Snapchat may be the next big public tech company. The Wall Street Journal reports that Snap Inc. (Snapchat’s newly dubbed parent company) is working toward an initial public offering. What’s more, the IPO could give the company a valuation of something north of $25 billion.

Citing anonymous sources, the Journal adds that the move to go public could happen as early as next March. If the report is accurate, this could be one of the biggest tech IPOs in recent history. We shall see.