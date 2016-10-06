Oculus’s “asynchronous timewarp” helps lower the cost of high-end VR 

It’s been a basic Oculus Rift fact: the headset’s graphics requirements are so stringent that it’s required a pricey, potent PC. But here at Oculus Connect, CEO Brendan Iribe just announced that the company is using a technology called “asynchronous spacewarp” to fill in frames that might otherwise have gotten skipped, keeping action at a smooth 90 frames per second.
Thanks to the new tech, Windows PCs that aren’t quite so high-powered will be able to deliver a pleasing VR experience, such as a desktop being announced by CyberPower. It costs $499—half the entry-level cost for a Rift-friendly PC when the headset was formally announced last year.