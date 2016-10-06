advertisement
Zuck shows off first-ever live social VR app

By Daniel Terdiman1 minute Read

Since Facebook‘s f8 last spring, the company has been working on developing its social VR system.

At Oculus Connect, Mark Zuckerberg introduced what he called the first-ever social VR demo. And for the next few minutes, he and two remote Facebook employees showed how social VR can bring people together in a dynamic virtual world, complete with real-time animated swords, VR selfies, card play, underwater scenes, and the ability to show emotional expressions.

Plus, you can pop up video screens, take Messenger calls, and more. Pretty cool.

