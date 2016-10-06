Every time I return from VR, it’s a trip back to the real world

It’s inevitable: After nearly every virtual reality demo I’ve ever done, like many at Oculus Connect this week, or checking out Google’s new Daydream, those are the first two words I hear.

You might think that’s hyperbole, but it’s really not: A good VR experience really does take you to another place. There’s darkness. Then you’re transported to a place where you’re completely immersed in an alternate reality. If it’s really good, it’s totally engrossing.

And then when it’s over, you have to be reminded that you returned from whence you came.

It may not yet be a true mainstream tech, but good VR does just what it promises. And that’s cool.