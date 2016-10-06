Ford CEO on the ethics of self-driving vehicles: “Does the car choose to hit the grandmother or the baby?”

Ford CEO Bill Ford, whose company plans to launch autonomous vehicles within the next five years, talked about the ethical challenges facing the technology at the Economic Club of Washington yesterday. He emphasized that self-driving cars’ computer systems need to include an algorithm to assist with ethical decisions: “We need to have a national discussion on ethics,” he said, reports Politico‘s Tanya Snyder. “The easy comparison is: Does the car choose to hit the grandmother or the baby? But then it goes beyond that. What if the best outcome of society is to take you out—the occupant?”