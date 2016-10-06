advertisement
Uber offered to invest in Didi in 2013

By Sarah Kessler1 minute Read

According to a Bloomberg profile of the Chinese ride-hailing company, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick wanted 40% of the company in exchange for the investment. “Why would I take it?” Cheng Wei, Didi’s founder and chief executive officer, told the publication. In August, Uber agreed to sell its China business to Didi.

