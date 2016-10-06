advertisement
There are the top jobs in engineering and IT

By Lydia Dishman1 minute Read

We told you these tech jobs would be in demand. Topping the list of best jobs in the industry are data scientist, information security analyst, software engineer, and computer systems analyst. CareerCast crunched the numbers and ranked the top jobs based on competitive wages, high growth outlooks, and their importance to the evolving job landscape. 

