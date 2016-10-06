Search results in the iOS App Store will now include ads

The next time you’re searching for an app on your iPhone, you might see banner ads for promoted ads hovering above your search results in the App Store. Apple’s update has been in beta since the beginning of the year, but now the ads are visible to regular users, reports the Verge. Though the move is intended to help smaller developers stand out from the crowd—and Apple is offering a $100 credit to app makers who sign up now—it also has the potential to be gamed by spammers. A search for “Pokémon” brings up an ad for Catch ’em, a crude knock-off of the game, according to a screenshot posted by VentureBeat.
