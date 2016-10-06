Theranos to shut down its facilities and lay off more than 40% of its staff

It feels like the final chapter of a Silicon Valley cautionary tale—Theranos, the blood testing startup once valued at $9 billion, will shut down its facilities and cut more than 40% of its employees as it changes direction to developing products to be sold to outside labs. It’s a major setback for founder Elizabeth Holmes, who once dazzled investors with her ambition to transform health care through low-cost blood tests. But that bubble was popped by Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyou, who started investigating the company and revealed that its vaunted technology didn’t work as planned.