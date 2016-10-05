advertisement
Vice presidential debate recap: It was a mess

By lukedelahanty1 minute Read

Governor Mike Pence won style points for the GOP while Senator Tim Kaine fought with facts for the Democrats. Who won and who lost is debatable, but one thing we can all agree on is that Elaine Quijano had multiple problems in front of her, and few tools at her disposal to fix them. Check out the video, then let us know your thoughts on Twitter.

