These patients say UnitedHealth secretly inflated the cost of prescription drugs

In the latest legal fight over the cost of prescription drugs, UnitedHealth was slapped with a lawsuit by a group of customers who accuse it of setting up a covert system that overcharged for medication. Some patients said they made co-payments as high as $50 for medication that cost the insurance giant less than $15, Bloomberg reports. Lawyers are seeking class-action status on behalf of tens of thousands of UnitedHealth customers. The problem of price-gouging patients for potentially life-saving treatments has gained wider attention over the last few months after controversies surrounding the infamous “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli and Mylan NV’s EpiPen allergy treatment.
Read more from Bloomberg here.