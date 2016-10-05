These patients say UnitedHealth secretly inflated the cost of prescription drugs

In the latest legal fight over the cost of prescription drugs, UnitedHealth was slapped with a lawsuit by a group of customers who accuse it of setting up a covert system that overcharged for medication. Some patients said they made co-payments as high as $50 for medication that cost the insurance giant less than $15, Bloomberg reports. Lawyers are seeking class-action status on behalf of tens of thousands of UnitedHealth customers. The problem of price-gouging patients for potentially life-saving treatments has gained wider attention over the last few months after controversies surrounding the infamous “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli and Mylan NV’s EpiPen allergy treatment.