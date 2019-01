Donald Trump has yet to release his tax returns, although the New York Times published a small glimpse into his finances last week.

Now BuzzFeed News has something new to add: It has digitized all of Trump’s bankruptcy records from his business failures of decades past. Without his full tax returns available, this is one of the clearest pictures we can get into the kind of businessman Trump is—or at least the kind he was when his organizations bellyflopped.

You can check out the documents here.