Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin just pulled off a crucial rocket launch and escape test without blowing anything up      

The private spaceflight company conducted an in-flight escape test of its New Shepard capsule system today, blasting off from its test range in West Texas at around 11:36 a.m. ET. The crew-carrying capsule successfully separated from the booster rocket, which managed to stay intact—a bit of a surprise even to Blue Origin. As Gizmodo reported, the company had been saying that the rocket portion would likely be destroyed in the launch. The escape system is seen as a critical piece of infrastructure that could save lives in the event of an in-flight emergency.