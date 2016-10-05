Afternoon intel: Amazon updates Dash, Samsung has another  Note 7 fire

• Troubles continued for Samsung when a replacement Note 7 caught fire on a Southwest flight just as the owner was powering down the device , which had been marked “safe” by Samsung.

• Amazon has released an updated $50 Dash wand that you can speak into or use to scan items you’d like to purchase from the company’s entire catalog.

• 35.6 million viewers watched last night’s vice presidential debate between Gov. Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Kaine, about half the number that tuned in for the first Trump vs. Hillary debate (and still short of the VP debate record of 69.9 million that Joe Biden vs. Sarah Palin set in 2008).

• Facebook‘s recently relaunched Craigslist competitor Marketplace is already flooded with listings for the sale of guns, illegal drugs, and sexual services, which go against site policies. Craigslist is somewhere cackling.