Oh no! A replacement Samsung Galaxy Note 7 catches fire on Southwest plane (updated with Samsung statement)

So reports the Verge after talking to both the airline and the owner of the phone. The plane, which was sitting on the ground in Louisville, was evacuated before takeoff when a Note 7 started smoking in the pocket of a passenger, Brian Green. Green had just powered the device down.
The report couldn’t be worse news for Samsung, which has launched a full recall of the phones due to defective batteries in the devices, and has already provided millions of replacements to customers. Samsung’s statement:
“Until we are able to retrieve the device, we cannot confirm that this incident involves the new Note7. We are working with the authorities and Southwest now to recover the device and confirm the cause. Once we have examined the device we will have more information to share.”